An intoxicated driver attempted to flee after being involved in a traffic collision in Rugby over the weekend.

On the night of Saturday, May 11, police attended reports of a road traffic collision on Edward Street.

Image: Rugby Police, Facebook.

When officers arrived they discovered that the driver of one of the vehicles had decided to flee the scene - but they were found and caught.

The driver provided a positive breath test in custody and is likely to face a driving ban.

Police said no one was injured.