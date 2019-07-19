Investigation launched after teenager raped in Rugby alleyway

Police are investigating the rape of a teenager in a Rugby alleyway on the night of Wednesday, July 17.

The incident took place in an alleyway off Overslade Lane at around 7.45pm.

File image.

Police said the teenage victim is currently been supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Cindy Stephenson said: “This is an extremely serious incident which will raise concern in the local community. I’d like to reassure people that we have launched a thorough investigation to identify the person responsible and we will have additional reassurance patrols in the area.

“We believe a woman was walking by and may have disturbed the offender during the first part of the attack. We also believe a man walked past during the incident.

“We’re keen to speak to the man and woman and I would urge them to come forward.”

Witnesses or anybody who has any information regarding the incident are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 435 of 17 July 2019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.