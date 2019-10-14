Jail for convicted sex offender who raped a 14-year-old girl in Rugby

A convicted sex offender sexually assaulted and raped a 14-year-old girl after pulling her into an alleyway near to the Rugby take-away where he had a temporary job.

And after hearing about his previous conviction for a similar offence, a judge at Warwick Crown Court ruled that Mujdat Altuntas poses a danger to young teenage girls.

So Altuntas (28) of Edmund Road, Coventry, was given an extended sentence totalling nine years after pleading guilty to charges of rape and assault by penetration.

He will have to serve at least two-thirds of a custodial term of five years and three months – but will only be released before serving the whole sentence if the Parole Board considers it is safe to do so.

Altuntas will then be on licence for the rest of the term and for an additional three years and nine months, during which time he can be recalled to prison if his behaviour gives any cause for concern.

Prosecutor Graham Russell said that in July Altuntas was working at a take-away in the Overslade area of Rugby to provide cover for an employee who was on holiday.

On July 17 he was on his way there to ask the owner for more work when he approached the 14-year-old girl in the street.

She tried to walk away, but he took her by the arm and pulled her into an alleyway where he sexually assaulted her.

A car pulled up, so he stopped and lit a cigarette as a woman walked down the alleyway.

After she had passed, Altuntas grabbed the girl and raped her.

After a few seconds he stopped and, after asking her what she wanted to do, he finished his cigarette and left.

The girl was then picked up by her parents, and after having a shower as soon as they got home, in a flood of tears she revealed what had happened to her.

The police were contacted, and Altuntas was arrested three days later at his parents’ restaurant in Biggleswade.

He claimed he had exchanged flirtatious messages with the girl, who he said had told him she was 18 or 19, but denied there had been any physical contact between them apart from a hug and a kiss on her forehead.

In a statement the girl said she struggles to sleep and suffers nightmares as a result of her ordeal, and even finds talking to a counsellor upsetting, said Mr Russell.

He pointed out that in 2010 Altuntas had been sentenced to 32 weeks detention for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he had approached on a car park.

Amy Jackson, defending, conceded: “The only mitigation in this case is his guilty plea to both of these offences at an early stage.

“He accepts that whatever his view at the time about what was and was not her desire this was not consensual and never was.”

Miss Jackson said Altuntas’s previous conviction was serious and worrying, but argued that, in view of the ten-year gap between the offences, and the length of sentence he was facing in any event, it was not necessary to pass an extended sentence.

But Judge Anthony Potter responded: “It is the fact that in both cases he has targeted a relatively young girl and he has taken no regard of any resistance, and both did resist.

“It is thoroughly warped thinking that his approach to them and what he did is acceptable. That is very concerning.”

And he told Altuntas: “I sentence you in respect of the guilty pleas you entered to the two counts which reflect your actions on the 17th of July when you first assaulted and penetrated her and then proceeded to rape her.

“You continued, notwithstanding the fact that she was resisting you, and with other people in the vicinity. The effect on her has been profound.

“I am satisfied you present a significant risk of serious harm to young women of the ages between 14 and 16 by further offences.”