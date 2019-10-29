Jail for county lines drug dealer who was caught with a knife in Rugby town centre

A county lines drug dealer from Northampton has been jailed after bringing drugs to sell on the streets of Rugby.

Today at Warwick Crown Court, 21-year-old Devon Bailey was jailed for three years and 10 months.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a knife in a public place and acquiring criminal property.

Bailey, of Gray Street in Northampton, was arrested on September 30 in Market Place Rugby after police became suspicious of him.

Following the arrest officers seized class A drugs, a knife and a mobile phone.

A further search of his flat in Northampton led to the seizure of heroin and crack cocaine.

Examination of his phone found evidence that Bailey was offering the drugs for sale.

Enquiries by the Rugby Offender Management Unit (OMU) found evidence he was travelling from Northampton to Rugby almost every day.

Bailey refused to comment when interviewed by police.

Detective Constable Rob Garrison from the Rugby OMU said: “We proved that Bailey was travelling from Northampton to deal drugs on the streets of Rugby.

“Unfortunately for Bailey officers on patrol from the Rugby Offender Management Unit recognised him and knew what he was up to.

“I hope this sentencing sends a strong message to other county lines drug dealers who think they can come to Warwickshire to deal drugs on our streets that we are waiting for you.”

Anyone with information or concerns about county lines drug dealing is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.