Jail for Rugby drug dealer who stuffed drugs inside a football

A Rugby drug dealer who stuffed drugs in a football in his garden has been jailed for six years and eight months.

Appearing at Warwickshire Crown Court on September 10, Kenroy Everton Johns, 50, admitted dealing drugs which he stored in his garden in St Andrew's Crescent, Rugby.

Police launched the Project Palladium investigation in March 2018 after gathering evidence Johns was dealing drugs from his house.

They raided his house on 3 August as part of a series of coordinated warrants in Rugby and Daventry.

Following a search of his garden they discovered a tin containing heroin, cocaine, and crack in a hedge in his garden. More drugs were found stuffed inside a football in his garden.

Phones and lists seized from the house provided evidence that he was dealing the drugs.

£2,770 of cash was also seized after being found in a sock drawer. A ledger found at the house showed Johns was owed tens of thousands of pounds.

The court heard that Johns acted as a middle man, dealing drugs to other local dealers.

Johns pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced today at Coventry Crown Court.

Following the sentencing, Detective constable Richard Zarcone from Rugby Offender Management Unit, said: "Johns was one of the main players in the Rugby drug trade and we welcome the fact that he is now behind bars and a significant quantity of drugs have been taken off the streets. He acted as a middle man, providing drugs to street dealers who in turn sold them to users.

"I hope this sentencing sends a strong message to anyone who is dealing drugs in Rugby.

"I would encourage anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area to report it to us. The information you provide could be the last piece of the jigsaw that leads us to catching an offender."

Suspected drug activity can be reported via the police non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Another six people arrested as part of Project Palladium have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.