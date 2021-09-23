'Like a scene from Hot Fuzz!' - fence hopping, rugby tackles and bin surfing during police chase in Lutterworth
The suspect was arrested after a dramatic chase that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost would have been proud of!
A suspect was rugby tackled to the ground after leading police on a chase over garden fences in Lutterworth.
And officers joked that it looked lie a scene from the film 'Hot Fuzz'!
Leicestershire Police went to address in town this morning (Thursday) to execute a warrant - but the suspect escaped out of a window.
Taking up the story, police said: "A bit of Hot Fuzz action this morning as the teams deployed to be execute a warrant.
"Garden hopping, bin surfing, fencing demolished, rugby tackles - and all of this resulted in one male arrested for drugs offences and plenty for our investigation team to look at."