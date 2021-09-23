'Like a scene from Hot Fuzz!' - fence hopping, rugby tackles and bin surfing during police chase in Lutterworth

A suspect was rugby tackled to the ground after leading police on a chase over garden fences in Lutterworth.

And officers joked that it looked lie a scene from the film 'Hot Fuzz'!

Leicestershire Police went to address in town this morning (Thursday) to execute a warrant - but the suspect escaped out of a window.

Taking up the story, police said: "A bit of Hot Fuzz action this morning as the teams deployed to be execute a warrant.