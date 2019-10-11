Lime Tree Village shows would-be criminals they are no 'soft touch' for crime

Lime Tree Village in Dunchurch has joined a police scheme aimed at sending a clear message that they are no 'soft touch' for would-be criminals.

The retirement village has joined the Warwickshire Supported Villages Scheme - which provides residents with advice on how to protect themselves against crime and sees them work with local officers to mark their property.

The scheme is funded by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe through the Rural Crime Project.

A spokesperson for Mr Seccombe's office said: "By gaining ‘Supported Village’ status, residents are demonstrating that their community is not a soft touch for rural crime."

Lime Tree Village has been working with Carol Cotterill, Rural Crime Officer, Rugby Neighbourhood Watch and the Rugby Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, especially PCSO David Banks on the project.

Crime prevention events have been held for residents at the village, where there has been a talk by various organisations on crime prevention and an event with information and advice.

‘Thieves Beware’ signs are also now at the village gateways stating that you are entering an area where property is marked.

To mark the new ‘Supported Village’ status, the Commissioner presented a crime prevention toolbox and a community box was presented to David Rankin, the Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator.

Both boxes provide information and equipment for the village to use to support local residents with further property marking and crime prevention in the future.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Communities can play a major part in the fight against crime by ensuring they take sensible precautions to protect their valuables and ensure that everyone knows that the village as a whole is security conscious and working together with the local police to deter criminal activity.

"I’m delighted to welcome Lime Tree Village as the latest addition to this initiative to support rural communities.”