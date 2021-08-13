Lutterworth man who raped and sexually abused two girls will likely die in prison

File image.

A Lutterworth man who raped and sexually abused two girls will have to serve what he believes will be ‘a life sentence’ behind bars.

And even if perverted John Gillatt does not die in jail, he will be about 80 before the Parole Board will even consider releasing him on licence.

Gillatt (65) of Woodmarket, Lutterworth, had pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court but was convicted by a jury.

He was also found guilty of making and possessing indecent images of children.

Gillatt, who continues to deny the offences, was jailed for 22 years, with an additional year on licence following his eventual release, and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

He will have to serve at least two-thirds of the 22-year sentence before the Parole Board will even consider his release - and will only be freed before serving the full term if he is no longer considered a danger to children by then.

In an impact statement one of them said the abuse led to her self-harming and considering taking her own life.

Following the jury’s verdicts, Simon Hunka, defending, said: “Of course Mr Gillatt denied all of the offending and he continues to deny it.

“So I can’t offer any words of remorse on his part or any apology, and many people would think Mr Gillatt should go to prison and throw away the key.

“Of course, the court has to deal with him as an individual, and despite the fact that his behaviour has been of the worst kind, he will suffer greatly.

“He will carry the fear that whatever sentence Your Honour passes on him will in effect be a life sentence.”

Jailing Gillatt, Recorder Rachel Brand QC told him that his outwardly respectable life in the years before his arrest in May last year ‘have been characterised by hypocrisy.’