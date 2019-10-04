M1 Southbound near Rugby closed following fatal collision

A man has died and another has been arrested following a collision on the M1 this morning Friday October 4.

Police were called shortly after 7am following a report of a collision involving a silver BMW X3 and a lorry on the southbound carriageway, just after junction 20, for Lutterworth.

Officers attended, along with colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service. The driver of the car died at the scene.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and he remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hawkins, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “The road remains closed while officers carry out enquiries and I would ask motorists to use alternative routes at this time.

“While our investigation is in its early stages, I would like to ask anyone travelling on the M1 at around 7am today to come forward.

“If you have a dashcam installed in your vehicle – or you saw what happened – please contact police. I would also like to speak to anyone who saw either the lorry or the car travelling between junction 21 and junction 20 prior to the collision occurring.”

Call 101, quoting incident 91 of 4 October.

Where is the motorway closed?

The southbound carriageway of the motorway remains closed between junction 20 and junction 19, for Catthorpe.