M6 road workers were forced to use their vehicles to stop driver who ignored road closure and drove for two miles

A motorist drove straight through a road closure on the M6 and continued for two miles - prompting road workers to use their vehicles to stop the car.

Officers from Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire attended the scene late last night, October 13.

The driver of the Nissan Juke had ignored a road closure in place on Junction 3 of the M6, driving for two miles until they were stopped by road workers.

Police took the driver off the motorway and reported them for multiple offences.

Visit highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m6-junction-2-to-junction-4-smart-motorway to learn more about the road closures.