Man admits stealing a lorry trailer loaded up with children’s make-up products worth £86,000 near Lutterworth

A man has admitted stealing a lorry trailer loaded up with children’s make-up products worth £86,000 from a Harborough district industrial estate.

Stephen Richards, 35, was spotted by an eagle-eyed witness hooking up the trailer to a lorry cab and speeding off from the Trout Transport compound in Bilton Way, Lutterworth.

Richards struck at about 2am on Monday May 24 under cover of darkness.

The quick-thinking eye-witness immediately alerted the police.

Richards was arrested just 30 minutes later after a full-scale 999 operation was launched as armed police and the force helicopter were scrambled.

The thief was stopped by police on the A5 near the Warwickshire border.

Richards, of Britannia Road, Wolverhampton, appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court.

He admitted theft, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence and driving without insurance.

Richards will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court next month.

Det Insp Charles Edwards, of Leicestershire Police, said after Richards was arrested: “This result shows the great teamwork by all those involved.