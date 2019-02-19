Man appears in court in connection with Rugby burglary

A man has appeared in court today (Tuesday) in connection with a burglary in Rugby.

Anthony Nicholson, aged 59 of Park Road Rugby, was charged yesterday (Monday February 18) with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

The Justice Centre in Leamington which houses Warwickshire Magistrates' Court and Warwick Crown Court.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday February 19).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Warwick Crown Court on March 21.

The charge is in connection with an incident that happened overnight on February 14 into February 15, at a house on Haswell Close in Rugby.