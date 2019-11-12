Man attacked schoolboy in attempt to steal his bike in Rugby - can you help police catch him?

Alwyn Road, close to the junction with Northampton Lane. Photo: Google Streetview.

At around 3.45pm n Thursday, November 7, the boy was cycling along the footpath on Alwyn Road, in the direction of Dunchurch, when he was approached by a man close to the junction with Northampton Lane.

Police said the man demanded that the boy give him his bike.

He then hit the boy on the top of his cycle helmet and attempted to grab the boy’s hood to stop him from getting away.

The boy managed to get away and cycled off the direction of Dunchurch.

He was not injured but police said he was left shaken following the incident.

The man is described as wearing a black puffer jacket and white tracksuit bottoms.

While no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help the police is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 298 of 7 November 2019.