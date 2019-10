A 40-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to murder following an incident in Ryton-on-Dunsmore last year.

John Kiely of Darlingscote Road in Shipston-on-Stour, was charged yesterday, October 20.

The charge is in connection with an incident on the A445 Leamington Road on October 16, 2018.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court today, Monday October 21.

He will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on November 18.