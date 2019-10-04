Man charged with possession of crack cocaine, heroin and a knife after police spot suspected drug deal in Rugby town centre

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police spotted a suspected drug deal in Rugby town centre.

Devon Bailey, of Gray Street in Northampton, has been charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of a knife in a public place and acquiring criminal property.

Bailey was arrested on Monday, September 30, afternoon after officers from the Rugby Offender Management Unit spotted a suspected drug deal while on patrol in Market Place, Rugby.

The officers seized crack cocaine, heroin, a knife, a mobile phone and cash.

Bailey appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 1 and was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 29.