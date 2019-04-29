Man dies following collision in Rugby

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Rugby which happened earlier this month.

The collision, involving a black Audi A4 and black Mercedes E Class, happened at around 1.15am on Sunday (7 April) on Parkfield Road, Rugby.

The driver of the Audi, a 29-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his leg, head and chest.

He died on Thursday (25 April).

His next of kin has been informed.

The male passenger was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. The driver and passenger in the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

PC Jamie Blood from the Warwickshire Police Road Policing Unit said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen either vehicle being driven prior to the incident to come forward.

"We're especially keen to speak to the driver of a silver vehicle who was driving along Parkfield Road, towards the Lawford Road junction, around the time of the incident."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 23 of April 7 2019.