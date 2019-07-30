Man dies in crash that caused Dunchurch traffic chaos

A man has died in a crash that caused widespread traffic chaos around Dunchurch this morning (Tuesday).

The crash happened last night (Monday July 29) at about 11.45pm on the M1.

It involved an Iveco box van and a Scania Tipper Lorry, which crashed on the southbound carriageway, one mile before the Watford Gap Services.

The driver of the van, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.

This morning the M45 leading up to the M1 was closed and traffic was being diverted through Dunchurch.

Police are appealing for information to the incident.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting incident number 715 of July 29.

Alternatively, they can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.