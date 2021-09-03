Man found with life-threatening head injuries at a house in Rugby

A man has been found with life-threatening head injuries at a house in Rugby yesterday (Thursday).

Police are appealing for help to find out what happened.

The man in his 40s was found at the house in Newland Street in Rugby between 5am and 6am yesterday (Thursday).

A man has been found with life-threatening head injuries at a house in Rugby yesterday (Thursday).

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called by a member of the public shortly before 6am and officers attended along with colleagues from the ambulance service.

"The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

"Shortly afterwards, a 18-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH in connection with the incident. He is in police custody at this time.

"Officers will be in the area while enquiries are carried out."

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “We appreciate this is concerning for the community but we would like to reassure them we have launched a full investigation into the incident.

"We are keeping an open mind as to how the victim's injuries occurred and believe the incident to be contained but we will have officers in the surrounding area as we continue our ongoing enquiries.

"We're looking to speak with people who could provide information. Although it was in the early hours, we’re particularly keen to hear from people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in Newland Street or in Addison Road and Lawford Road between midnight and 6am yesterday morning.

“We’d also like anyone who has dashcam footage from those streets at the times mentioned to get in touch.

“Any information – however small it may seem – could prove pivotal to our investigation so please get in touch if you can help.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 45 of 2 September.