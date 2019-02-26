Man had his hands tied before being assaulted during Dunchurch petrol station robbery

Three men tied a Dunchurch petrol station worker's hands together and assaulted him before stealing from the shop and taking the man's car.

Between 9.45pm and 10.25pm on Friday, February 22, the men entered the Dunchurch Service Station and Coventry Road where they tied a staff member's hands together before assaulting him.

The men stole cigarettes, cash and the victim's mobile phone and car.

The car was later found abandoned in the local area.

Enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at that time.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number 23/7722/19.