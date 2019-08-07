Man hospitalised after being stamped on in Rugby town centre attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that occurred in Rugby town centre at 5.15am Saturday, August 3.

A man suffered serious head injuries after he was stamped on during the incident which involved two groups of males.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire where he is currently in a stable condition.

His injuries continue to be assessed and monitored.

During the assault a second man suffered an injury to his ankle which did not require hospital treatment.

The other group walked off towards the West Leys and Rounds Gardens area.

Officers are reviewing CCTV evidence that shows there were people watching, and appealing for any witnesses to please come forward as soon as possible by calling Warwickshire Police on 101 ext 3968 asking for PSI 5132 Ian Stockwell in Rugby CID.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.