Man in 60s robbed and threatened in Rugby

A man in his 60s was robbed and threatened in Rugby at the weekend.

The incident happened between 1am and 1.30am on Saturday (February 16), where the man was walking on Cambridge Street near the junction of Clifton Road, when another man demanded money from him.

Cambridge Street near the junction of Clifton Road in Rugby. Photo from Google Street View.

The victim handed over some cash and the offender then threatened him for more.

The suspect then ran off in the direction of Abbey Street. He is described as a man in his twenties, approximately 6ft-6ft 2ins, of a slim build. He was wearing a green 'Parka' style coat with the hood up, which had a fur lining.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tom Willett from Warwickshire Police, said: "Thankfully, the victim was not injured but has been left understandably shaken by the incident.

"A number of enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to please make contact.

"If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 724 of 16 February 2019."

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.