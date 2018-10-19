Man is jailed after he admits burglary at a house in Rugby

A man has been jailed after he admitted taking more than £800 of jewellery in a burglary at a Rugby house.

Billy Baraclough, aged 19 of no fixed abode, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday, October 18.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleaded guilty to a burglary at a property on Falstaff Drive, Rugby on May 21 this year. During the burglary, £800 of jewellery was stolen.

He was also convicted of driving a motorcycle dangerously on 22 May this year, whilst being wanted for the burglary.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Gary Hammond from Warwickshire Police said: "I welcome the result of the investigation and hope that the victim of the burglary can take some comfort that justice has been done.

"Quick work by our officers to arrest Baraclough and a dedicated effort by the investigating team helped to secure this conviction and ensure he will now face justice for his actions."