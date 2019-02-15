Man left with broken hip after assault at pub in Rugby

A 56-year-old man has been left with a broken hip following an attack at the Half Moon pub on Lawford Road.

Police believe the victim was assaulted between 5.30pm and 5.45pm following a verbal altercation, with the victim reporting that he fell through a doorway after being pushed in the chest by the suspect. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers are appealing for information after a serious attack in Rugby yesterday evening (Wednesday 13 February) left a man with a broken hip.

Police Staff Investigator Gemma Reamsbottom from Rugby CID said: "I'm appealing for anyone who was in the pub at the time and witnessed this incident to get in touch with us."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 327 of 13 February 2019.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.