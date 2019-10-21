Man made 'inappropriate and lewd' comments to elderly woman in Bishops Itchington - can you help police find him?

A man approached an elderly woman and made 'inappropriate and lewd' comments to her in a Warwickshire village over the weekend.

At around 7am on Saturday, October 19, a man described as being in his late twenties approached the elderly woman on Chapel Street in Bishops Itchington.

A spokesperson for Southam Police said: "An elderly female has been approached by a male who has made inappropriate and lewd comments towards her.

"I would very much like to speak with this male."

The man is described as being white with blonde hair, around 6ft tall and he is believed to have been wearing trousers and a grey hoodie.

He may also have been driving a small, white car before and after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Simms by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0151 of 19/10/19.