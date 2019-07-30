Man stabbed during robbery in Rugby

A man was stabbed during a robbery in Rugby yesterday (Monday).

The incident happened on the canal path near Old Leicester Road.

Police are appealing for information.

The victim - a man in his 20s - was walking along the path at around 4.10pm yesterday when he was approached by two men wearing masks who attacked him and stole his phone and wallet.

The victim suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears said: "At this time, one of the lines of enquiry we are following is that the victim and offenders were known to each other.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident.

"Thankfully the victim wasn't seriously harmed during this serious incident. We're now appealing for the public's help so we can identifying the offenders and bring them to justice.

"I would like to thank people from the local travelling community and security guards from a local business park who came to the aid of the victim following the attack."

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 272 of July 29.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.