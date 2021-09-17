Man wanted in connection with attack in Rugby - call police if you see him
The assault took place earlier this month
The public are warned not to approach a man who is wanted following an attack in Rugby earlier this month.
Police said they believe 27-year-old Mathew Floyd has information which could assist their enquriries.
Floyd is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He has a tattoo of rosary beads to his neck and a further tattoo on his hand.
He has links to Rugby and within the West Midlands area.
A police spokesperson said: "If you see Floyd or have information about his whereabouts, do not approach him but please call 101 referencing incident number 238 of 8 September 2021.
"Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."