Man wanted in connection with attack in Rugby - call police if you see him

Mathew Floyd.

The public are warned not to approach a man who is wanted following an attack in Rugby earlier this month.

Police said they believe 27-year-old Mathew Floyd has information which could assist their enquriries.

Floyd is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He has a tattoo of rosary beads to his neck and a further tattoo on his hand.

He has links to Rugby and within the West Midlands area.

A police spokesperson said: "If you see Floyd or have information about his whereabouts, do not approach him but please call 101 referencing incident number 238 of 8 September 2021.