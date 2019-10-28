Man wanted in connection with drug offences in Rugby may have fled to Spain

Police believe a Bedworth man who was due to appear in court over drug offences in Rugby may have fled to Spain.

Zathon Dale Williams, 28, was due to appear at Warwick Magistrates’ court in September in connection with drug offences in Rugby.

He was also due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, October 25.

Warwickshire Police believe he may be in Spain and using the alias Zathon Hinsley. They have evidence to suggest he flew to Malaga in August.

Officers are carrying out enquiries with Spanish police and urging anyone with family or friends living or travelling in the Malaga area to share the appeal.

Anyone who has seen Williams or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact officers from Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If abroad, Warwickshire Police can be contacted on +441926415000.