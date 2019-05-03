Man who carried out spate of burglaries across Warwickshire faces prison sentence

A man who carried out a spate of burglaries and car thefts across Warwickshire over a five-month period has been told he is facing an immediate prison sentence.

Dale Melia pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to six charges of burglary at addresses in Warwick, Leamington, Rugby and Bedworth, and at other homes in Staffordshire and Leicestershire.

And he had already pleaded guilty to a further burglary when he had appeared before magistrates at the end of March.

Melia (24) of Grantham Street, Hillfields, Coventry, also pleaded guilty to five charges of theft of high-value cars from outside the burgled properties.

The court heard that his first offence was on November 1 last year when he burgled a house in Avill, Tamworth, from where he stole property including a watch and the keys to a Mercedes CLA which he then stole.

Later that month Melia broke into a house in Acacia Road, Leamington, with intent to steal, but left empty-handed.

Three days later he entered someone’s home in Calpurnia Avenue, Warwick Gates, Warwick, and escaped with cash, jewellery and electronic devices.

In December he switched his attention to the north of the county where he burgled an address in Cotsman Close, Bedworth, and stole a Rolex watch and the key to a BMW which he also stole.

On January 8 Melia crossed the border into Leicestershire and broke into a house in Park View, Hinckley, before driving off in the owner’s Vauxhall VXR car.

Then on February 26 he targeted a house in Gold Avenue, Rugby, from where he took the key to a BMW 520 which he then stole from outside.

The final offence on the indictment was committed on March 25 when he broke into a house in Mill Road, Ullesthorpe, Leics, where he stole a watch and other property including the key to another BMW which he then stole.

Following his arrest, Melia was remanded in custody and asked to see the police about a number of other offences which he admitted over a two-day period – and which he is expected to ask to be taken into consideration.

At the request of his barrister Steven Bailey, the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Melia.

But remanding Melia in custody, Judge Sarah Buckingham warned: “That is not to give an indication at all about sentence. You should be under no illusion that you’ll be receiving anything other than an immediate sentence of imprisonment.”