Member of staff hospitalised after Rugby petrol station robbery

A member of staff at a Rugby petrol station was hospitalised following a robbery on Thursday, October 10.

At around 4.50am, two males entered a petrol station on Leicester Road.

A member of staff was assaulted, causing them to sustain a head injury which required hospital treatment.

Alcohol and cigarettes were stolen from the shop.

The suspects then left in a black Mercedes car along Leicester Road towards the roundabout at the bottom of Newbold Road.

Detective Constable Beverley Ward from Rugby CID said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 47 of 10 October 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.