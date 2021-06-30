More than 12 years in jail for Rugby man who lured a woman to his flat, drugged her and then raped her

Casper Smith.

A Rugby man who raped a woman after luring her to his flat and drugging her has been jailed for 12 and a half years.

Casper Smith, 46, was one of three men who subjected the woman to a 45-minute sexual assault after luring her to his flat in Omega Place in Rugby in October 2018.

Police said the victim, a woman in her thirties, was physically and mentally vulnerable and reported being unable to control her body during the attack after being drugged.

Smith was arrested in February 2019 after being identified as the offender.

Smith has refused to identify the other two men involved and police enquiries are ongoing to identify them.

Smith was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday June 29) after being found guilty of rape, assault by penetration and two counts of aiding and abetting.

Detective Constable Steve Mobbs from the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit said: “This was a violent and prolonged sexual assault orchestrated by Smith that has had a huge impact on the life of the vulnerable victim.

“Smith initially denied any wrong doing, but the strength of the case left the jury in no doubt of his guilt.

“His refusal to provide the names of the other two offenders involved in this attack has only sought to frustrate the investigation. However, the victim, who has shown great bravery throughout this investigation, has taken some measure of comfort from the lengthy sentence given to Smith.”