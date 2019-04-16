Motorist drives erratically and sounds their horn in Rugby during the early hours before hiding in a bush and being arrested

A motorist has been arrested for multiple offences including animal cruelty after they drove through Rugby beeping their horn during the early hours.

The driver of the black Ford Fiesta was reported to the police for driving erratically around Cambridge Street and beeping its horn in the early hours of this morning, April 16.

Photo: OPU Warwickshire, Facebook.

And OPU (Operational Patrol Unit) Warwickshire said it emerged that the vehicle had been involved in a burglary earlier last night.

The driver was found hiding in a bush and was arrested for several offences - including animal cruelty.