Motorist hires a flash BMW and refuses to return it - their plan did not go very well

A motorist who hired a BMW 3-Series and tried to avoid giving it back to the hire company saw their plan fail when police stopped them on the A46 near Coventry.

Officers from Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire stopped the driver on the night of Tuesday, October 8.

The hire company had revoked the driver's insurance and asked the police to stop and seize the vehicle after the driver had refused to return it.

The car was recovered and the driver has been reported for driving with no insurance.