Murder investigation launched after five-year-old dies following major Rugby house fire last year

A five-year-old boy has died following a fire which gutted a house in Rugby last year and saw the community come together to donate items to the affected family.

A mother and her three children were left with serious injuries after the fire broke out in November last year at a house on Wentworth Road.

And Warwickshire Police today announced that one of the children, a five-year-old boy, died in the early hours of Thursday, March 21.

Police said the incident is now being treated as a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Teresa McKenna, from the Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit, said: "We're sad to report that the boy injured in the fire has died and as a result this has now become a murder investigation.

"We remain committed to establishing the exact circumstances leading up to the fire and continue to appeal to the public for any information that could help with our investigation."

Two people arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident remain on police bail until April.

A 21-year-old man from Rugby was arrested the same day as the incident and a 28-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested in January.

Shortly after the fire Rugbeians came together to donate household items to the family, which had been left with very little possessions.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 29 of 15 November 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.