Murder investigation launched following the death of a man in Rugby

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Rugby.

As we reported yesterday (Friday), police were called to a property in Newland Street just after 6am on Thursday (September 2),where a man in his 40s was found with multiple serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital but sadly died this morning (Saturday). His next of kin have been informed.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Rugby.

An 18-year-old man from Rugby was initially arrested on suspicion of assault/GBH in connection with the incident – he has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe from Warwickshire Police said: “A murder investigation has now been launched after a man who was seriously assaulted in Rugby on Thursday sadly died this morning. Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in and around Newland Street, Addison Road and Lawford Road between midnight and 6am on Thursday morning. I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to please get in touch.

“We recognise the concern this incident, which we are treating as isolated, will have caused the local community and want to reassure the public that a full investigation is underway, whereby the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while our officers carry out their enquiries.”