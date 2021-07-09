Murder trial: One of the surviving children recalls the night of the fatal house fire

A man’s contention that his girlfriend started the fire which tragically claimed the life of her five-year-old son has been supported – by one of the children who survived the blaze.

Aaron Medcraft (23) of Matlock Close, Rugby, has pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to the murder of the boy, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the other children.

He also denies the attempted murder of the mother and two of her other children, and an alternative charge of arson at their home in Rugby, with intent to endanger life.

The charges follow the death of the five-year-old boy who died in hospital four months after suffering horrific injuries in the house fire allegedly started by Medcraft in November 2018.

Prosecutor Kevin Hegarty QC has alleged that during a row in the early hours of the morning, Medcraft threatened to kill his girlfriend and her children, and poured petrol around the kitchen.

“Then he pulled out a lighter and sparked it, igniting the petrol, and ran from the house,” the jury was told.

She and the two oldest children got out before she rushed back into the blazing house and carried the boy out – but he succumbed to his injuries, and died in hospital in March 2019.

But Medcraft has blamed his girlfriend for the blaze, telling the jury that during the argument she picked up a can of petrol he had at the house and began ‘throwing it around.’

He said there was a ‘tug-of-war’ between them, seen by the children when they came downstairs having been woken by the noise, and he managed to get it off her.

But he said she ‘picked the petrol up again and she was throwing it around,’ so he left the house, hoping she would calm down if he did so – then saw a flash as he was two doors away.

Medcraft said he ran back and ‘the heat hit me’ as he opened the door, and he saw the five-year-old and screamed to him to come out, which he said he did – but then left without trying to help further or calling the fire brigade.

Asked why he did not call 999 or try to get help, he replied: “I was in shock. I wish I did get help, because I should have done. I should have gone to the neighbours or got the fire service, I should have done something.”

The jury was then played a recorded interview with the dead boy’s older brother who, asked if he knew why he was there, replied: “To tell you about what happened.”

Asked what had happened that night, the boy said: “It was at night. They were fighting and stuff like that. There was a big argument and I went downstairs.

“They were fighting. Aaron got some petrol and tipped it on the floor, and then mum threw the lighter down on it.

"We got out through the window, and then she went back in to get [his brother], then came the fire brigade.”

Earlier the jury had heard that boy and another child had got out through a rear window, climbed over a gate and gone to a house opposite to raise the alarm – and that their mother was then seen coming out of the front door carrying the five-year-old.

The boy continued: “A couple of months later mum told me not to tell anyone what happened that night, not to tell Social Services, and that.”

Asked about the relationship between his mother and Medcraft, the boy said: “They started to date about four to five months before the fire.

“He was dealing drugs and robbing and stuff like that. He just did nasty things to people. He started fights and stuff, and dealing drugs to under-age people in the park.

“There was a box on top of the kitchen shelf where the cups were, and the drugs were in that box. Cocaine and weed and stuff like that. Mum and Aaron were selling them.

“He had petrol from his car in a green container. He took one of them the night before the fire. He just filled up his bike and went off.”

The boy said the fight on the night of the fire was ‘over money and drugs,’ and while he was upstairs he could hear Medcraft ‘hitting her and beating her up.’

He said he had seen Medcraft pour some petrol into an apple juice bottle, and continued: “He threw the whole bottle around, and then he left and got on his bike, and then mum threw the lighter down.

“She swore. She said ‘f*** you’ and threw it down as he went out of the door. It happened very fast.

“Aaron threw petrol on the floor and mum threw the lighter down, and there was a fire.”

As he was taken through what he had said again, the boy reiterated: “He got out the bottle and unscrewed the lid and tipped all of it, and then mum threw the lighter.

“She threw it so hard on the ground that it broke. She flicked it and dashed it down from a real height. It broke and that caused a massive fire,” he said, demonstrating her flicking the lighter and holding it above her head before throwing it down.