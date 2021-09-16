Officers seize drugs while out on plain-clothes patrol in Rugby

Officers have seized drugs while they were out on plain-clothes patrol in Rugby yesterday (Wednesday).

A 27-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The arrest and seizure was made after CID officers reported seeing the offender acting suspiciously in Cross Street. As a result they stopped him and carried out a search.

Officers have seized drugs while they were out on plain-clothes patrol in Rugby yesterday (Wednesday).

Detective Constable Gary Hammond from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This latest recovery shows our ongoing commitment to detecting and disrupting the supply of drugs in Rugby.

“We will continue to work to disrupt the supply of drugs and protect vulnerable people in our communities from this deadly trade.

“We rely on the public to build intelligence on drug crime and we will always act on any information provided.

“I would urge anyone with information on the supply of drugs to report it by calling 101.