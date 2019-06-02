Police appeal after attempted rape in Rugby town centre

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man attempted to rape a woman in an alleyway off Chapel Street in the early hours of this morning, June 2.

At around 2.45am the offender, described as an Asian male between 24 and 27 years old and around 5ft 8in tall with short black spiky hair, attempted to rape a woman in her twenties.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

They believe the victim may have spoken to another woman close to the traffic lights on Corporation Street shortly after the incident and are keen to speak to her.

Specially trained officers are providing the victim with support and officers are in the area to carry out enquiries into the incident and offer reassurance to the community.

Detective Sergeant Ollie Deakin said: "This was clearly a distressing incident for the victim and we have specially trained officers providing her with support at this time.

"We understand the concern incidents such as this cause and are carrying out extensive enquiries. At the current time we are treating this as an isolated incident.

"We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Sunday morning and will have local officers on patrol in the town to offer reassurance to anyone who is concerned.

"We would ask anyone with information to come forward - any details, no matter how small, could be significant in our ongoing investigation."

Any witnesses should ring Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 60 of 2 June.