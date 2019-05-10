Police appeal after series of burglaries in Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of burglaries in Rugby on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 7.

Any information in relation to a silver or grey coloured three-door Mini Cooper with a black roof seen acting suspiciously around Rugby and the surrounding villages around this time is sought.

The Mini is believed to contain three males, one of which was wearing a distinctive bright red 'North Face' jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 23/18837/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.