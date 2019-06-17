Police appeal after sexual assault in Rugby

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault in Rugby have issued an appeal for information.

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in an alleyway near the Victoria Inn Pub in Lower Hilmorton Road at around 10pm yesterday (Sunday June 16).

Det Sgt Steve Flavell, of Rugby CID, said: "If you were in the Lower Hilmorton Road area around 10pm yesterday and saw something untoward that could assist with our investigation please get in touch.

"The victim reports that there was another man with the offender and that they both left in a long gold car with a black roof rack. We're keen to trace this car and its occupants.

"We also believe the victim spoke to a woman outside the Victoria Inn following the incident. We'd urge this woman to contact us."

Anyone with information which could help identify the offenders, the vehicle or the woman outside the pub, or any other information which could help with the investigation should call 101 quoting incident 413 of 16 June 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.