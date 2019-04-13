Police appealing for help in tracing man wanted in connection with robbery of security van in Rugby

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man wanted in connnection with the robbery of a security van in Rugby

Detectives would like to speak to Kevin Mullen, 36, from Coventry.

Kevin Mullen. Photo by Warwickshire Police.

He is wanted by Warwickshire Police for the robbery in Lidl car park in Bilton Road, Rugby, on Tuesday (April 9).

Mullen has links to Rugby, Nuneaton, Coventry and Leicester.

Mullen should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him or know of his whereabouts should call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident 296 of 9 April 2019.