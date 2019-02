Police are appealing to the public for help in tracking down a wanted man from Rugby.

Officers are trying locate Nathan Anton Douglas, 29, who is wanted after failing to comply with a supervision order following release from prison.

Nathan Douglas. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Anyone who sees Douglas or knows of his whereabouts should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.