Police arrest man and teenager in Rugby on suspicion of terrorism

A man and a teenager have been arrested from two addresses in Rugby on suspicion of terrorism and are currently being questioned.

The 16-year-old boy and 62-year-old man have been arrested in suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

File image.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led and the suspects are being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands.



WMCTU (West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit) is conducting the investigation with the support of Warwickshire Police.