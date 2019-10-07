Police arrest Rugby man wanted in connection with five robberies

Police have arrested a Rugby man who was wanted in connection with five robberies in the town.

Following a public appeal, 31-year-old Paul Ashford was arrested on the afternoon of Sunday, October 6, on suspicion of robbery.

Ashford is currently in custody and police enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said they would like to thank the public for sharing the appeal.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation should call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.