Police believe these men can help with enquiries into theft of £250 from Rugby man in his nineties

A Rugby man in his nineties had £250 stolen from him after two men knocked on his door and offered to sell him dusters and cloths.

And Warwickshire Police has released CCTV photos of two men who they believe could help with enquiries.

A second picture of one of the men.

At around 2.30pm on Tuesday, May 21, the men knocked on the door and offered to sell the pensioner some items.

The victim handed over his bank card to the men so they could get the cash to pay for them - with the card then being used to withdraw £250.

The suspects were driving a blue Vauxhall Zafira. The younger of the two suspects had a distinctive tattoo on the rear of his neck.

Detective Sergeant Heidi Twynham from Rugby Offender Management Unit said: "We believe those pictured may have information that will help our investigation.

"If you recognise them, or have other information that could help, please contact Warwickshire Police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."