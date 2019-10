Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Rugby.

Samuel Bates is 33, and is known to frequent the Hillmorton area.

Samuel Bates. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

He was last seen yesterday morning (Friday).

Samuel is 6ft tall, with short brown hair and a beard. It is possible he is riding a black bicycle.

Officers are concerned for Samuel's welfare and anyone who has seen him is asked to contact us on 101.