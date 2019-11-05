Police had to force 17-year-old driver off the road during a pursuit on the A45 near Rugby

Photo: Rugby Police, Facebook.

At around 11am on November 4 officers tried to speak to the occupants of the Saab - but the driver failed to stop.

Police pursued the car from Rugby onto the A428 and finally onto the A45.

A spokesperson for Rugby Police wrote: "Eventually the vehicle was forced off the road whilst on the A45 due to the high risk to the driver and members of the public."

The driver is charged

In the early hours of this morning, November 5, the 17-year-old male from Rugby was charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, no insurance and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The same male was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence following an incident on the October 17.