Police highlight potentially fatal consequences of railway trespassing after incident near Crick

Police are highlighting the potentially fatal consequences of trespassing on railway lines after people scaled security fencing to get onto a railway near Crick.

At around 1am on Thursday July 5, people scaled the security fencing onto the railway on the Crick and Kilsby bridleway.

A police spokesperson said: "Not only is this a criminal offence, but local officers and British Transport Police are keen to raise awareness of the potentially fatal dangers of venturing onto a railway."

The campaign ‘You vs Train’ states: “Hundreds of people each year unintentionally take on the railway and lose. The railway’s full of hidden dangers. If you’re not hit by an unexpected train you’ll be hit by the lethal current in rails and power lines.

“You will be killed or left with catastrophic, life-changing injuries. And your friends and family will be left with the brutal consequences. Everyone loses when you underestimate this opponent. Everyone loses when you step on the track.”

It also features real-life stories including a short, hard-hitting film about a teenager whose life was changed forever after going onto a railway. The film and information can be found here.

Anyone with information about the incident near Crick is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.