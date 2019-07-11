Police hunt for man who has connections to Rugby

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information to locate 24-year-old Jack Taylor who has connections to Rugby.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a robbery on Queen Elizabeth Road in Nuneaton on June 18 this year.

He is white, 5' 10", of a medium build.

He has short dark hair and may have a brown beard.

Those who have seen Jack or know of his whereabouts can call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 34 of 18 June 2019.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.