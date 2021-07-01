Police hunt for two men in their 40s who grabbed 13-year-old Rugby girl by the throat in 'horrifying attack'

One of the entrances to the alley where the attack occurred.

Police are urgently hunting for two men, believed to be in their forties, following a shocking attack on a 13-year-old girl in Hillmorton last week.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 21, between 4pm and 4:30pm, in the alleyway that runs from Featherbed Lane, behind Aldi and onto Kingsley Avenue.

Two men approached the girl asking her for money and, during the incident, one of the men injured her by grabbed her by the throat.

The men are described as in their forties, one male was wearing a grey jumper and light blue jeans and the second male was wearing a black jumper and jeans.

Both men were wearing blue surgical face masks and are described as having Eastern-European accents.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "This was a horrifying unprovoked attack on a young girl who was just walking home at the time of the offence.