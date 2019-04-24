Police name man who died following crash on A45 near Rugby

Police have named a motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A45 near Rugby and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
At 4.11pm on Sunday (April 21) police were called out to reports that a motorbike had collided with a blue Renault Kangoo at the junction with Longdown Lane and Woolscott Road.
The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Stephen Ferguson from Long Lawford, was taken to hospital where he later died.
Mr Ferguson was riding a multicoloured BMW 1000cc sports bike.
PC Adam Toal from the Warwickshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Ferguson's family as they come to terms with his death.
"We have launched a thorough investigation to establish exactly how the collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident to contact us."