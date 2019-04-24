Police name man who died following crash on A45 near Rugby

Police have named a motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A45 near Rugby and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

At 4.11pm on Sunday (April 21) police were called out to reports that a motorbike had collided with a blue Renault Kangoo at the junction with Longdown Lane and Woolscott Road.

The junction with Longdown Lane and Woolscott Road on the A45. Photo by Google Street View.

The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Stephen Ferguson from Long Lawford, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Mr Ferguson was riding a multicoloured BMW 1000cc sports bike.

PC Adam Toal from the Warwickshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Ferguson's family as they come to terms with his death.

"We have launched a thorough investigation to establish exactly how the collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident to contact us."